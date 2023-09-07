Bruce Springsteen Drops Shows to Seek Treatment for Medical Condition
SADLANDS
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band are postponing the rest of their September concert dates to allow the rock legend time to seek treatment for peptic ulcer disease, they announced Wednesday. The Boss apologized via a statement on social media, writing: “Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support.” The band also canceled several shows earlier this year due to an undisclosed illness, and it remains unclear if Springsteen himself was the one who was sick. Peptic ulcers are sores that develop on the lining of a person’s stomach or small intestine. They are generally treatable with antibiotics or medicine to reduce stomach acid production.