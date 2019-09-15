CHEAT SHEET
Bruce Springsteen Hints at New ‘Really Good Rock Band Record’ With E Street Band
Bruce Springsteen says he’s been writing songs for a new record with the E Street Band. The rock superstar made the announcement during a Q&A session at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this week. “We want the band to get back together,” he told the crowd. “I've got some songs written for the band and I'd like to make a really good rock band record with the E Street Band. We’ll be seeing you.” E Street Band member Nils Lofgren backed the idea on Twitter, writing, “Every once in a while my lovely wife will say, ‘the world sure needs an @springsteen #estreetband right about now’ couldn’t agree more.” Springsteen made similar comments at the Netflix “FYSee Experience” back in May, when he said he had “almost an album’s worth of material for the band” and that “there’ll be another tour!”