Springsteen Cans All 2023 Shows as He Battles Peptic Ulcer Disease
GET WELL SOON
The Boss has said goodbye to his fans for the rest of the year but hopes to return in 2024. Bruce Springsteen, 74, announced on Wednesday that he and The E Street Band would postpone their remaining 2023 tour dates until 2024 as the rock singer-songwriter continues to battle peptic ulcer disease, a condition defined by the gradual deterioration of the stomach lining. His next concert is now scheduled for August 21, 2024, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The new list of tour dates will be released next week, according to his announcement. “Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support,” Springsteen said in a post on social media. “I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”