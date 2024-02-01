Bruce Springsteen Posts Sweet Video Announcing Mom’s Death at 98

Bruce Springsteen announced the death of his 98-year-old mother on Thursday, sharing a sweet video of her dancing to a swing tune.

Adele Springsteen—who shared the stage with her famous son more than once—died on Wednesday, according to the rock icon’s Instagram post, which included lyrics from his 1998 song “The Wish.”

“I remember in the morning mom hearing your alarm clock ring. I’d lie in bed and listen to you getting ready for work, the sound of your makeup case on the sink,” he wrote. “And the ladies at the office all lipstick, perfume and rustling skirts, how proud and happy you always looked walking home from work.”

Bruce Springsteen, 74, had been outspoken about his mother’s more than decade-long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, even opening up to Broadway audiences about the struggle and his love for his mom.

“She’s 95 and she’s 10 years into Alzheimer’s and that’s taken a lot away from us,” he said during a performance in 2021, according to the Today show. “But the need to dance hasn’t left her.”

“She can’t speak. She can’t stand. She can’t feed herself. But when she sees me, there is always a smile. Still a smile. And there’s still a kiss,” he continued. “And there’s a sound which she makes when she sees me. It’s just the sound but I know it means ‘I love you.’

“And when I put on Glen Miller and she starts moving in her chair—she does, she does—she starts reaching out for me, to take her in my arms once more and to dance with her across the floor.”

“This is an essential part of mom’s spirit, it’s who she is. It’s beyond language and it’s more powerful than memory. It’s the embodiment. This is what she has put her trust in and lived her life by and which, despite all she has suffered, she carries on with to this moment, as if life’s beauty never deserted her. I love her.”