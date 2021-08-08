Bruce Springsteen’s Daughter Called Dad After Winning Silver Medal

Read it at CNN
Jessica Springsteen called her famous father Bruce Springsteen after helping her team jumping squad nail a silver medal in the delayed Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics on Saturday. “I FaceTimed them really quick,” she said after medaling, according to CNN. “They were all screaming, I don’t think we understood anything. Just saw their team USA gear; there was just lots of shouting. I couldn't make a lot out but I know that they’re so excited.” Springsteen didn’t make the finals for her single event but said the experience was “wild.” The Boss’s equestrian daughter is ranked 14th globally.