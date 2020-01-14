Bruce Springsteen’s Son Sworn in as Jersey City Firefighter
Bruce Springsteen’s son, Sam Springsteen, was sworn in on Tuesday as a Jersey City firefighter. The rock legend and his wife, Patti Scialfa, were sitting front row in Jersey City’s City Hall as Sam, along with 14 other plebes, were sworn in by Fire Chief Steven McGill. “This is really my son’s day,” Bruce told reporters. “I’m just excited to be here.” When asked if he was concerned about his son taking on a dangerous job, he said, “You know I think he can handle himself really well.” Sam, 25, has been a department trainee since the summer and said that becoming a firefighter “wasn’t easy.” His mother wrote in a recent Instagram post after her son joined the fire service, “you followed your dreams.” “A big congratulations to the new firefighters that are joining us,” Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop said on Tuesday during the ceremony. “They are joining, pound for pound, the best fire department anywhere in the country.”