Bruce Willis Booted From Los Angeles Rite Aid for Refusing to Don Mask

Read it at Page Six
Bruce Willis was asked to leave a Los Angeles Rite Aid for declining to wear a mask despite the fact that he was wearing a scarf he could have easily pulled up. The movie star walked out of the store Monday without purchasing anything after other shoppers became frustrated with his lack of a mask, Page Six reports. He has spent much of the pandemic in Idaho with ex-wife Demi Moore and their children. COVID-19 is hitting Los Angeles harder than anywhere else in the country, with a 20 percent positivity rate and nearly one million cases, according to the county health department.