Bruce Willis’ Daughter Scout Shares Touching Video
Bruce Willis’ daughter, Scout, shared a touching video of her and her father clasping hands as he spent time with family over Thanksgiving. The actor, who has stayed out of the limelight after his dementia diagnosis earlier this year, appeared to spend the holiday surrounded by his family. Another of his daughters, Tallulah, shared an uplifting update on his health earlier this month. “He is the same, which I think in this regard I’ve learned is the best thing you can ask for. I see love when I’m with him. And it’s my dad and he loves me, which is really special,” she said on The Drew Barrymore Show.