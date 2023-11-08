Bruce Willis’ Daughter Shares Optimistic Update on His Health
‘I SEE LOVE’
In a Wednesday appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah shared some encouraging insights into her dad’s battle with frontotemporal dementia. Symptoms of the disease, including behavioral changes and speech issues, tend to come on gradually and worsen over time. But Tallulah said, “He is the same, which I think in this regard I’ve learned is the best thing you can ask for. I see love when I’m with him. And it’s my dad and he loves me, which is really special.” She said she had been spending time listening to music with Willis and “just kind of sitting in that energy of love,” as well as sorting and archiving all his “little trinkets and doodads,” which she said had helped her to heal. She also explained why her family had chosen to be so open about Willis’ health struggles. “On one hand it's who we are as a family, but also, it's really important for us to spread awareness about FTD,” she said. “If we can take something that we're struggling with as a family to help other people, to turn it around to make something beautiful about it, that’s really special for us.”