WATCH: Bruce Willis’ Wife Begs Paparazzi to Stop Yelling at Him
‘KEEP YOUR SPACE’
Bruce Willis’ wife of 14 years, Emma Heming Willis, issued an emotional plea to paparazzi in the wake of his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. In an Instagram video on Saturday, Heming Willis asked “the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about” to stop shouting at and crowding the Die Hard star. “I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space… Please don’t be yelling at my husband, asking how he’s doing, whatever,” she continued. “The woo-hooing and the yippee-ki-yay’s — just don’t do it. Give him the space. Allow for our family or whoever’s with him that day to be able to get him from Point A to Point B safely. That’s my PSA.” Heming Willis’ comments come a year after Willis’ family announced that the 67-year-old actor would “stepping away” from his career following a diagnosis of aphasia. Last month, the family said that the neurological disorder had progressed to dementia.