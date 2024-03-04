Bruce Willis’ Wife Fires Back at Dementia ‘Misinformation’

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis took to Instagram over the weekend to hit back at “misinformation” stories she’s seeing online about her husband.

“It’s Sunday morning and I’m triggered,” she said in the video. “I’m just scrolling, minding my own business, and just saw a headline that had to do with my own family.” Heming Willis zeroed in on one specific “clickbait” story that claimed Willis, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia last year, had “no more joy” due to his diagnosis.

“I can just tell you, that is far from the truth,” she continued. “I need society and whoever’s writing these stupid headlines to stop scaring people.”

Willis’ family first announced in 2022 that he was “stepping away” from acting to deal with a diagnosis of aphasia, which is a language disorder caused by brain damage. Last February, the family announced that Willis was later diagnosed with dementia.

Heming Willis says that misleading headlines scare people into thinking that if they receive a neurocognitive disease diagnosis, “‘That’s it. It’s over. Let’s pack it up. Nothing else to see here, we’re done.’ No. It is the complete opposite of that, OK?”

“There is grief and sadness, all of that, but you start a new chapter,” that’s “filled with love, it’s filled with connection, it’s filled with joy, it’s filled with happiness,” she said, “that’s where we are.”

She added in her caption to the video, “anxiety and depression is up in our society,” because of “how things are framed and pushed out to us and how we have a split second to take that information in.”

“Stop with these stupid headlines [and] these stupid clickbait-y things that freak people out,” Heming Willis concluded.