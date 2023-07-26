Bryan Cranston Sends ‘Message’ to Disney CEO at Actors’ Strike Rally
‘HEAR US’
A dozen days into the Hollywood actors’ strike, SAG-AFTRA held a “Rock the City for a Fair Contract” rally in New York’s Times Square, where a certain Breaking Bad star had a few choice words for a certain Disney CEO. “We’ve got a message to Mr. Iger,” Bryan Cranston said in a speech to the crowd. “I know, sir, that you look through things from a different lens. We don’t expect you to understand who we are but we ask you to hear us, and beyond that, to listen to us when we tell you we will not be having our jobs taken away and given to robots. We will not have you take away our right to work and earn a decent living. And lastly, and most importantly, we will not allow you to take away our dignity!” Cranston was not the only prominent actor to attend, and was joined at the rally by marquee names like Brendan Fraser, Wendell Pierce, Steve Buscemi, Michael Shannon, and Jessica Chastain. Several other A-listers took the stage at the rally, including The Good Fight’s Christine Baranski. “Our contribution will not be undervalued, and we will not be robbed,” she said. “Let’s fight the good fight!”