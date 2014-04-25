Bryan Singer Denies Sex-Abuse Accusation

CHEAT SHEET
X-Men director Bryan Singer is speaking out publicly for the first time since being accused of sexual abuse, releasing a statement saying, “The allegations against me are outrageous, vicious, and completely false.” Singer has been accused by Michael F. Egan III of sexual assault in California and Hawaii, and says the attacks began when he was 15 and continued until he was 17. He claims the abuse included rape, physical threats, and forced use of drugs. Singer also said in the statement, “I do not want these fictitious claims to divert ANY attention from X-Men: Days of Future Past … I’ve decided not to participate in the upcoming media events for the film. However, I promise when this situation is over, the facts will show this to be the sick, twisted shakedown it is.”