Bryan Tanaka Confirms ‘Amicable’ Split From Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend Bryan Tanaka have called it quits, the latter confirmed in a post to Instagram, calling it an “amicable” breakup while declining to share what caused the split.

The pair met in 2006 after Tanaka performed as one of Carey’s backup dancers, spending a total of seven years together.

“With mixed emotions, I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together,” Tanaka wrote in his post.

Page Six first reported the split last week, attributing it to a rift over whether the couple would have kids or not; a source told the outlet Tanaka wanted kids while Carey, already a mother of two, had other ideas.

“Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared,” Tanaka wrote.

Carey herself has yet to comment on the split, instead taking to social media to tout the annual resurgence of her chart-topping holiday single “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

“The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever,” Tanaka continued in his post. “I eagerly anticipate continuing my journey, knowing my passion for inspiration, dance, and the creative arts will resonate in the unfolding chapters.”