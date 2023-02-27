BTS Star J-Hope Begins South Korean Military Enlistment Process
‘WALK TOGETHER’
BTS member Jung Ho-seok, better known as J-Hope, began the enlistment process for South Korea’s military service, the group’s agency said Sunday. Having canceled his request to delay his mandatory service, 29-year-old J-Hope becomes the second member of BTS to enlist, following its oldest member Kim Seok-jin, or Jin. “We ask you for your continued love and support for J-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns,” Big Hit Music said in its statement. In a live video on Sunday, according to the newspaper Chosun Ilbo, J-Hope reassured fans, “It does not mean that I am enlisting immediately.” A more exact timeline for his service was not immediately clear. Big Hit Music added in its message to Army—as BTS’ fans are collectively known—that J-Hope would be releasing a new solo single, “On The Street,” on March 3. “The title ‘on the street’ refers to J-Hope’s roots — street dance — from which his dream to become an artist began, and the path the artist and fans will continue to walk together,” the agency said.