BTS Stars Will Do Mandatory Military Service in South Korea, Agency Says
FACE THE MUSIC
Members of the K-pop band BTS will take part in military service in South Korea, their agency said Monday. The oldest member of the group Jin, 29, will be the first to serve after delaying the move for as long as possible. He now faces nearly two years away from public life when he turns 30 in December. “Jin will cancel the request to delay enlistment in late October 2022 and follow the Military Manpower Administration’s relevant procedures for enlistment,” BTS’ management group HYBE said in a regulatory filing. It added that the other six members of the group would also take part in the mandatory service. All able-bodied men aged between 18 and 28 in South Korea are required to take part in military service, which lasts for between 18 and 21 months. Some lawmakers had argued that BTS should be exempted, with previous exceptions or specially shortened services being given to athletes and classical musicians.