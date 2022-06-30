Buckingham Palace Never Going to Release Meghan Markle Bullying Report
MUM’S THE WORD
A royal official told reporters on Wednesday that an investigation into claims that Meghan Markle bullied royal staffers is complete, but made it clear Buckingham Palace won’t be releasing the report. “I can confirm though that it was a review of the handling of the allegations aimed at enabling the royal households to consider potential improvements to HR policies and procedures,” Michael Stevens, who runs the Crown’s finances, said at a press conference. “The review has been completed and recommendations on our policies and procedures have been taken forward, but we will not be commenting further.” He refused to elaborate on just what those recommendations were, and a source told CNN that the palace was keeping quiet to protect those who cooperated in the probe. The investigation was launched in the wake of a leaked complaint that claimed staffers were upset by the way the Duchess of Sussex was treating them. One staffer said it was “more like emotional cruelty and manipulation, which I guess could also be called bullying.” Markle denied the allegations, calling them nothing more than a “smear campaign.”