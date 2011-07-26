Budget Office: Boehner Plan Falls Short

Looks like House Republicans have some rewriting to do.The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said late Tuesday that House Speaker John Boehner’s proposed debt plan would not cut as much from the budget as he claimed. The CBO said in a letter that Boehner’s proposal will cut only $850 billion from the budget, not $1.2 trillion, as he said. A Boehner spokesman said congressional staffers are currently reviewing ways to rework the proposal to cut $1.2 trillion from the budget, and will now only vote on the bill on Thursday. The blow came as Republicans in the House said they would not back Boehner’s proposal, saying the plan does not cut enough. Rep. Jim Jordan, the influential Ohio Republican, said Tuesday he is “confident” there are not enough Republicans willing to back Boehner’s proposal.
