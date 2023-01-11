CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Damar Hamlin Is Finally Going Home After Cardiac Arrest

    GOOD NEWS

    Alec Karam

    Breaking News Intern

    Timothy T. Ludwig/Getty

    Damar Hamlin is finally on his way home. The Bills star has been released after more than a week in the hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest during a football game earlier this month. He made his way back to Buffalo, New York, earlier this week when he was transferred from a Cincinnati hospital as he continued to recover from the life-threatening incident. “We are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehabilitation at home and with the Bills,” Jamie Nadler, critical care physician and chief quality officer at Kaleida Health, said in a statement tweeted by the Bills.

    Read it at CNN