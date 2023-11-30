CHEAT SHEET
Buffalo Bills Linebacker Accused of Assaulting Pregnant Girlfriend
Dallas authorities this week issued an arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller on suspicion of domestic violence, The Dallas Morning News reported. Miller is said to have been accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend during an argument, police sources told WFAA. The Bills in a statement said it was aware of the incident “This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.” It remained unclear when Miller may turn himself in to authorities or what charges he would face.