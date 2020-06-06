Buffalo Mayor: Hospitalized 75-Year-Old Protester Was a ‘Major Instigator’ of Violence
Buffalo’s mayor defended the police officers charged with second-degree assault for violent pushing a 75-year-old protester in video that has gone viral and sparked global outrage. In a press conference on Friday, Byron Brown said he was told that longtime peace activist Martin Gugino, who is in the hospital following the push, was a “key and major instigator” of activities such as vandalism and looting, and “was asked to leave numerous times” before the shove. “That individual was an agitator,” the mayor said. “He was trying to spark up a crowd of people.”
Brown, who had earlier said he was “deeply disturbed” by the video, said on Friday he was not calling for the cops to be fired. “There were conflicts between protesters, there was a danger of fights breaking out between protesters, and the police felt it was very important to clear that scene for the safety of protesters,” he said. But Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said on Saturday that the officers could have arrested Gugino if he was committing a crime. “You arrest him. You don’t take a baton and shove him.”