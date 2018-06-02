Buffalo Wild Wings Sorry for ‘Awful’ Tweets

CHEAT SHEET
Buffalo Wild Wings has issued an apology after its Twitter followers were subjected to a string of lewd and racist posts Friday. “Well, we were hacked. And it wasn’t funny. We apologize for the awful posts, which obviously did not come from us,” the restaurant chain said on Twitter. The posts included several racial slurs, as well as a vulgar reference to a “secret recipe” involving bodily fluids. The company has said it intends to “pursue the appropriate action against the individuals involved.”