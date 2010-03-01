Buffett: Senate Bill Doesn't Cut Costs

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Associated Press
The Oracle of Omaha is rooting for health-care reform. Warren Buffett, the world’s second richest man, told CNBC that health-care costs are “like a tapeworm eating at our economic body.” He called them a “national emergency,” and then tepidly endorsed Obama’s health-care bill. "If it was a choice today between Plan A, which is what we've got, or Plan B, which is the Senate bill, I would vote for the Senate bill," he said. "But I would much rather see a Plan C that really attacks costs, and I think that's what the American public wants to see."