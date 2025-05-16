‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboot Casts its New Lead Slayer

Former NFL star Cam Newton didn’t shy away from voicing his opinion on Bill Belichick’s relationship with Jordon Hudson in a podcast Wednesday, slamming his former coach for not following his own advice. “I find it extremely interesting for a person who always led with this: ‘Do not be a distraction,’” Newton said in a Wednesday episode of his podcast 4th & 1 with Cam Newton.“We talking more about Jordon Hudson than talking about who’s our starting quarterback. You can’t name me three players on North Carolina’s roster right now besides Jordon Hudson.” A former quarterback, Cameron previously played with Belichick as part of the New England Patriots for one season in 2020. “Now you have that same situation with a 16-year-old that you’re trying to recruit. And you got to talk to his momma? This ain’t a good look,” he continued. Several of Belichick’s former colleagues and friends have spoken out about his relationship with Hudson in recent weeks. The couple have been at the epicenter of controversy following a viral, tense CBS interview that saw Hudson, who is also Belichick’s public relations representative, bar a reporter from asking the two how they met. The coach told ESPN earlier this week that Hudson “doesn’t have anything to do with UNC football.”
The Trump administration escalated its feud with Harvard by launching a new Justice Department investigation into the Ivy League’s admissions policies. According to a 14-page letter reviewed by The New York Times, the DOJ informed Harvard Monday that it would be investigating whether or not its admissions process was used to defraud the government under the False Claims Act. It is uncommon for a university to be targeted with the False Claims Act, which is a law typically meant to punish contractors who have been accused of swindling the government. Although the letter doesn’t specify how exactly Harvard might have attempted to defraud the government, the university could be fined hundreds of millions of dollars if found liable. Jonathan Swain, a Harvard spokesperson, said that the university would continue to fight back against the government, claiming that the administration’s actions “will lead to devastating consequences for our nation’s health, economic prosperity, and scientific leadership.” He added: “This investigation is yet another abusive and retaliatory action — the latest of many — that the administration has initiated against Harvard.”
Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s friendship has reportedly experienced a stoppage following Lively’s escalating legal battle with her former co-star Justin Baldoni. In a report published Thursday, a source close to Swift told People magazine that the pair’s “friendship has halted” in recent weeks as the singer, who was subpoenaed in Baldoni’s case earlier this month, wants “no part in this drama.” Another source told the outlet that Swift and Lively, who have been friends for at least a decade, are “taking some space” but are “not no longer friends.” A third source told the outlet that the subpoena “fractured” the “fragile peace” between the pair. Lively initially sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and retaliation, which he denied, in December last year. He subsequently countersued Lively for $400 million alleging extortion and defamation, which Lively’s attorneys called “vengeful” and “meritless.” Swift was later subpoenaed in Baldoni’s case against Lively on May 9. A representative for the singer slammed the move in a statement to People at the time, saying: “This document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”
Legendary professional wrestler Hulk Hogan underwent neck surgery after a ragged appearance on Fox News sparked concerns for the 71-year-old’s well being. He told TMZ on Thursday that his recovery from the Wednesday “little fusion procedure” was swift and that he had already returned to work by Thursday. The news came just days after the Donald Trump-supporting wrestler sparked a chorus of concern online by appearing haggard during a Fox News appearance. Fans said he looked “old” after an interview on Fox & Friends, in which his undyed beard and tired-looking eyes jumped out to viewers. The WWE Hall of Famer took numerous beatings in the ring throughout his long career, so it’s no surprise that he needed 25 operations from 2014 to 2024 alone. He’s had ten back surgeries and had his knees, both hips, and shoulders replaced. He’s bounced back from all of them, however, and is preparing for the kickoff of his new wrestling league, American Freestyle, which aims to bring freestyle wrestling to a wider audience. A number of superstar champion wrestlers have already joined the show, including David Carr, Kyle Dake, Trend Hidlay, Kyle Snyder, and Aaron Brooks.
Hulu’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot has found its new lead slayer in actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong. The 15-year-old will be starring opposite Buffy Summers herself, Sarah Michelle Gellar, who is slated to reprise her original role in the new series and executive produce. Armstrong will be playing an awkward high-school student who’s also a slayer, according to Deadline. Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao will also be directing the reboot’s pilot, with Nora and Lilla Zuckerman serving as writers, the outlet adds. “From the moment I saw Ryan’s audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side,” Gellar wrote on Instagram Thursday alongside a video of her breaking the casting news to Armstrong. “To have that kind of emotional intelligence, and talent, at such a young age is truly a gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room.” Armstrong’s television resume includes Netflix’s Anne with an E and Disney+’s Star Wars: Skeleton Crew where she starred opposite Jude Law.
Sexual assault allegations against Smokey Robinson are now under criminal investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to the singer’s attorneys and the sheriff’s department. Last week, four women who claimed to have been his housekeepers between 2007 and 2024 filed police reports against the R&B legend, 85, and his wife, Francis Gladney, alleging sexual battery and rape. The women are seeking damages of at least $50 million. Robinson’s attorney, Christopher Frost, told TMZ that “we feel confident that a determination will be made that Mr. Robinson did nothing wrong” and that this is “nothing more than a manufactured lawsuit intended to tarnish the good names of Smokey and Frances Robinson.” He added that they “welcome” the investigation and called out the women for remaining anonymous, saying that “exposure to the truth is a powerful thing.” The women’s attorneys, John Harris and Herbert Hayden, said they are “pleased” an investigation has been launched and intend to “fully cooperate.” Frost claims that the suit against his client is “a desperate attempt to prejudice public opinion and make even more of a media circus than the Plaintiffs were previously able to create,” as well as “extract money from an 85-year-old American icon.”
Michael J. Fox will soon return to our screens. The Back to the Future star, who retired from acting in 2020, will next appear in a guest starring role on Season 3 of the AppleTV+ series Shrinking. Fox, 63, stepped away from the profession five years ago after a brief stint on The Good Fight. He later told Empire that his decision to retire was “peaceful,” and came about after he realized he could no longer remember his lines while filming the Paramount+ legal drama. However, Fox said last year that he was open to accepting a new role “if something came up that I could really put my realities [and] my challenges into.” The Family Ties star has lived with Parkinson’s disease since being diagnosed at age 29. He most recently appeared on screen in the 2023 documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, which chronicled his experience navigating the neurodegenerative condition. Shrinking, which co-stars Harrison Ford as a therapist living with worsening Parkinson’s, will mark Fox’s second collaboration with series co-creator Bill Lawrence after the ABC sitcom Spin City. The new season is already in production, with Jeff Daniels also set to guest star. No word yet on when it will hit AppleTV+.
What appears to be human remains have been found near Taylor Swift‘s beachside mansion in Rhode Island Wednesday morning. According to Westerly police, they discovered what seemed to be a human leg bone in the affluent Watch Hill neighborhood, less than a mile from pop sensation Taylor Swift’s home. “It was probably a couple football fields away from Taylor Swift’s house and the Ocean House,” Westerly resident Taylor Day told NBC10. Day said she happened to be driving by as police began investigating the scene. “I would never expect anything like that—especially not in Watch Hill,” she said. The remains were brought to the Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Office to be inspected, and police don’t suspect any foul play. Tensions have been high in the Northeast as 12 human remains and bodies have been discovered across three states since April. Some suspect a serial killer is on the loose, though law enforcement have denied these claims. Day said her “mind immediately went to all the theories that are being thrown around,” adding that she tries to “stay out in public and be vigilant.” Swift bought her home in Rhode Island in 2013 while she was dating Conor Kennedy for $17.75 million.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation‘s (FBI) Washington Field Office is dismantling its public corruption squad that helped Jack Smith lead two federal investigations into President Donald Trump after the 2020 election, according to NBC News. The unit, known as CR-15, played a part in the FBI’s investigation that helped initiate the Smith probe into Trump, which upset many GOP senators. In April, Sen. Chuck Grassley and Sen. Ron Johnson wrote a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel criticizing the unit. Grassley later said in a statement: “My oversight has shown time and again how the FBI’s CR-15 unit was weaponized to execute one-sided political attacks, particularly against President Trump and his allies.” He added that it was “good news” it got shut down after he “exposed the unit for its misconduct.” The FBI special agents from the unit will be reassigned, and an FBI official said that public corruption cases would still be investigated. The move comes days after the Justice Department drastically gutted its Public Integrity Section, which oversaw public officials’ corruption cases. Stacy Young, the executive director and founder of Justice Connection, a network of DOJ alumni protecting DOJ employees, noted that “this is yet another sign that it’s open season for political corruption.”
Rob Gronkowski is just as tired of the Jordon Hudson discourse as we are. Speaking to People at the YouTube Brandcast upfront last night, Gronk said he’s “getting sick” of the media firestorm surrounding his former coach, Bill Belichick, 73, and Hudson, Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend (and part-time PR manager). Granted, much of the firestorm has come from Gronk himself, who, before last night, had publicly spoken out about Hudson three times in the last two weeks. The former Patriots tight end first defended the couple in an April 30 episode of his podcast, Dudes on Dudes. However, he then backtracked, saying he worries Hudson is a “distraction” to Belichick’s coaching at University of North Carolina. Just two days ago, Gronkowski mocked Hudson while speaking at the Fox Upfront Presentation, joking that in 1986, the year Fox began broadcasting, “Coach Belichick’s girlfriend wasn’t a twinkle in her father’s eye.” Lucky for Belichick, Gronk has a few suggestions for how the UNC football coach can reclaim his media narrative. “Bill has to produce, and I’m going to be tuning in, and I want to see him win some games,” Gronk told People. “Because if he wins some games, he’ll shut everyone up.” Hopefully, Gronk will be the first to fall in line.