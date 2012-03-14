Bulger's Girlfriend Pleads Guilty

Catherine Greig, the longtime girlfriend of mobster James "Whitey" Bulger, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy charges for helping him remain on the lam for 16 years. Greig, 60, also pleaded guilty to two other charges involving conspiracy and identity theft and faces up to five years in prison. Before the plea, a man whose sister was allegedly murdered by Bulger told the court that Greig was a "monster" and deserved a harsh sentence. Bulger and Greig were arrested last June in California, caught with more than $820,000 in cash and a large trove of firearms hidden in the walls of their apartment. Bulger, who is accused of murdering 19 people, may have written memoirs that could be used against him in court, according to a recent investigation.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10