Bull Makes Mad Dash Through Queens, Dies

A bull fled a Queens slaughterhouse on Tuesday and raced through the streets for two hours before being pronounced dead after the ordeal. Police said they began receiving calls about a “vicious animal” near the Jamaica train station shortly after 10 a.m., The New York Times reported. Police responded and repeatedly shot the fugitive bull with tranquilizer darts, though he continued his marathon through the neighborhood. Video of the incident shows police and workers from the Aziz Slaughterhouse chasing the bull through the streets, as the animal plows through residents’ front yards and leaves a trail of destruction in his wake. When the bull finally settled down at about 12:20 p.m., authorities transported him to a city shelter so he could be picked up by a New Jersey animal sanctuary that agreed to take him. He was pronounced dead while at the shelter, however. No further details have been provided on the cause of death.