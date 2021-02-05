‘Bullhorn Lady’ Mother in Pennsylvania Arrested Over Capitol Riot

A Pennsylvania mother of eight on the run from authorities for her role in the Capitol riot has been arrested by the FBI, according to federal prosecutors.

Rachel Marie Powell of Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania, “is in custody,” Margaret Philbin, a spokesperson for the Pittsburgh U.S. Attorney’s Office, told The Daily Beast.

Powell, 40, was apprehended Thursday night in New Castle, according to Philbin. She could not immediately be reached for comment, and does not yet have a lawyer listed in court records.

The cheese and yogurt purveyor—dubbed “the bullhorn lady” after video emerged of Powell appearing to shout orders through a bullhorn during the Jan. 6 sacking of the Capitol—was apparently not home when the FBI raided her house Thursday afternoon. Neighbors told local news reporters that Powell and her family had lived there for several years but mostly kept to themselves.

Prosecutors had not yet filed any charges against Powell, who was scheduled to have an initial hearing Friday afternoon.