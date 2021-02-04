Here’s What a Ton of Capitol Rioters Had in Common

When Trump supporters flooded D.C. on Jan. 6, many had traveled from hometowns where they felt like political outcasts—and where hate groups like the Proud Boys acted like a beacon for the far right, new research suggests.

Nearly 200 people are facing federal charges for their alleged attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Prominent among them are members of the Proud Boys, a far-right paramilitary group that Canada designated as a terrorist organization on Wednesday. Even though most of the rioters were not Proud Boys, researchers from the University of Chicago and University of Michigan found that people who lived near Proud Boys chapters were more likely to have attended the riot or the rally that preceded it.

It’s not because Proud Boys only set up shop in solidly red areas, either. Rather, the researchers concluded, rally attendees were likely to have traveled from Republican-voting “islands,” where they felt—however unreasonably—besieged by nearby liberals, and where some Proud Boys chapters have gone recruiting.