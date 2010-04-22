Bullock to Return Razzie

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Entertainment Weekly
Talk about adding insult to injury: Sandra Bullock has been asked to return her Razzie award that she earned for a less-than-stellar turn in All About Steve last year. Bullock surprised the organizers of the mock awards by showing up in person to accept her award for Worst Actress of 2009 earlier this year, but was given the original prototype of the Razzie statue rather than the $5 version that is usually handed out to recipients. Razzie officials have since asked Bullock to return the award, which she agreed to do. A publicist for the Best Actress Oscar winner of 2010 said, “We will be returning the Razzie to them shortly.”