Bumble Deactivates Politics Filter After Women Say They Forwarded Rioters’ Pics to FBI

Read it at Business Insider
Bumble has deactivated its politics filter after women said they used it to trick men involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot into sending them incriminating evidence. The women tweeted that they had forwarded the images and footage to the FBI, Business Insider reports. One woman wrote of a friend, “She’s matching with the MAGA bros and they’re bragging and sending her pics and videos of them in the Capitol. She’s sending them to the FBI.” Bumble cut the ideological sorting feature “to prevent misuse,” the company said in a tweet. The dating app maker also said that it had deleted the profiles of those who were “confirmed as participants in the attack of the US Capitol.”