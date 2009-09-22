Bündchen, Brady Sued

CHEAT SHEET
Two photographers have filed a lawsuit against Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his pregnant supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, claiming the couple’s security guards opened fire on them after a private wedding celebration in Costa Rica. The suit seeks $1 million in damages, though neither man was harmed in the scuffle. The photographers, Yuri Cortez and Rolando Aviles, allege that bodyguards attacked them in spite of their clearance to take snapshots from a nearby property, and that five guards approached them demanding their equipment, detaining them, and eventually taking shots at their SUV with pistols. The filing was met with a resounding “no comment” from the golden couple's respective spokespeople.