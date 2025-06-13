Bungling Lutnick And Miller Self-Own in Back-Slapping Tweets

When Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick tweeted out a Wall Street Journal article that said the Donald Trump-imposed tariffs had “generated $ 37.8 billion in revenue for the U.S. in April and May,” he was probably expecting some MAGA back-slapping.

That dutifully arrived in the form of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, with his fellow Donald Trump acolyte retweeting Lutnick’s X post.

Except neither of them, apparently, appeared to have read beyond the first paragraph. For there, not exactly hidden, was the phrase: “The tally, while a big jump, still falls short of the amount Trump has said the U.S. is raking in.” ADVERTISEMENT

Lutnick retweeted a WSJ article about tariff revenues, which was then retweeted by Miller, with X users pointed out that it stated Trump had "lied" about how much they were generating. TheDailyBeast

In an article published on Wednesday, headlined “Here’s How Much Money the U.S. Is Earning From Tariffs, in Charts,” the WSJ analyzed Treasury data.

It said the government had made $37.8 billion in total in duties after President Trump imposed tariffs on a range of sectors, including “steel, aluminum, cars, and goods from China, Mexico, and Canada”—$15.6 billion in April and $22 billion in May.

However, compared to what Trump has said tariffs were bringing into U.S. coffers, this is some way off—between 70% and 82% less according to Daily Beast analysis, in fact, depending on which of Trump’s claims to credit.

Howard Lutnick, second left, and Stephen Miller, right, with Elon Musk and White House Communications Director Steven Cheung. The Secretary of Commerce and Deputy White House Chief of Dtaff were both lampooned by X users for retweeting an article which showed Trump had "lied" about tariffs. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Before his 90-day pause, Trump had claimed on April 8, “We’re making a fortune with tariff. $2bn a day.”

Then, just two days later, on April 10, he went further still in a Cabinet meeting, saying that “the number is probably $3.5 billion a day,” per FactCheck.Org.

With 61 days in April and May, that would have worked out to either $122bn or $213.5bn respectively, which would work out at $84bn or $178bn less than the government’s own official figures tweeted out by Trump’s close friend Lutnick.