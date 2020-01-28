Bureau of Prisons Delays Transfer for Warden in Charge During Epstein Suicide
The Bureau of Prisons has decided to hold off giving a prison leadership role to the ex-warden who was in charge of Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center when accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in his jail cell. According to the Associated Press, the agency said it would defer transferring Lamine N’Diaye to FCI Fort Dix—a low-security prison in New Jersey. N’Diaye’s placement will reportedly be deferred until an internal probe into the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death is complete.
Epstein was found unresponsive in his jail cell on Aug. 10, and two corrections officers who were supposed have been watching him have pleaded not guilty to falsifying prison records. The records allegedly showed that the officers checked in on Epstein prior to his death, but they were actually sleeping and browsing the internet. News of N’Diaye’s new role broke last week. It’s unclear why the Bureau of Prisons decided to defer N’Diaye’s move.