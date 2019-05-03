Burger King Introduces ‘DGAF Meal’ and ‘Blue Meal’ for Mental Health Awareness

Burger King has unveiled a line of “Real Meals,” in order to reflect “real” moods and raise awareness about mental heath. CNBC reports that the meals, released in time for Mental Health Awareness Month in May, will give their own spin to the iconic McDonald's Happy Meals. The line reportedly includes a Blue Meal, Salty Meal, Yaaas Meal and DGAF (Don’t Give a F*ck) Meal, with each containing a Whopper burger, french fries and a beverage. “Burger King restaurants understands that no one is happy all the time. That’s why they’re asking guests to order a Whopper meal based on however they might be feeling,” a press release from the company read. Mental Health America president Paul Gionfriddo said in a statement that the “Real Meals” would elevate the “conversation in all communities in order to address mental illness Before Stage 4 (when someone has severe symptoms).”