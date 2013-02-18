Burger King’s Twitter Hacked

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Gizmodo
Burger King’s Twitter account was hacked Monday afternoon and turned into “a combination of McDonald’s and amphetamine addict,” as Gizmodo’s Sam Biddle puts it. “We just got sold to McDonald’s!” reads one of the first hacked tweets. The photo for @BurgerKing was turned into the McDonald’s logo, and the background an ad for Fish McBites. Other tweets were more bizarre, like a YouTube video by rapper Chief Keef and fake ads for Burger King–brand bath salts. The account has over 82,000 followers. It’s unclear who is behind the hack.