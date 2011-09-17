Burglars Arrested at Manny Pacquiao's Home

CHEAT SHEET
Caught in the nick of time: four people were arrested on Saturday mid-burglary at champion boxer Manny Pacquiao's Los Angeles home, police told the Associated Press. Detectives were in the area investigating another crime when they happened to catch the bandits breaking and entering. Luckily, the burglars were discovered before they were able to take anything. Pacquiao, who is considered by many to be one of the best boxers in the world, was in his native Philippines prepping for a fight during the break-in. He was informed of the burglary and "is happy nothing was stolen," his attorney reported.