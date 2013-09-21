Burglars Steal ‘Spartacus’ DVD Set

CHEAT SHEET
    Certainly not one of your more typical burglaries. Two teenage suspects in New Mexico have been accused of breaking into a mobile home and ransacking the place for "multiple DVDs relating to Midget Pornography," as well as taking a Spartacus DVD set, a microwave oven, and a small table before burning the place down. A grand jury indicted 18-year-old Sergio Seanez on four felonies: arson, residential burglary, breaking and entering, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor for his role in the crime.

