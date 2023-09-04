Burning Man Attendees Finally Allowed to Leave After Mud Disaster
‘EXODUS’
Attendees of the Burning Man festival were allowed to leave the mud-swamped camp ground on Monday, after heavy rains left people trapped onsite over the weekend. The muddy roads had dried enough by Monday afternoon and the approximately 64,000 people left in the vicinity were able to begin the “exodus.” “As of 2pm Mon 9/4, Exodus operations have officially begun in Black Rock City,” festival organizers tweeted on Monday afternoon. “The driving ban has been lifted...The playa is still muddy in some areas. Stay on hard-packed roads and out of standing water.” The announcement came as hundreds of vehicles finally began driving out from the temporary city. Roads in and out of the festival were previously closed after heavy rains turned the remote Nevada desert into a disaster zone of thick mud. Some attendees previously walked or hitchhiked from the site, including DJ Diplo and comedian Chris Rock, who walked until a driver recognized them and offered a ride.