Burress Gets 2 Years in Clinker

Is there a revolving door for NFL stars at prison? Just as Michael Vick begins rebuilding his career, another football player, Plaxico Burress, has pleaded guilty to attempted gun possession and received a two-year sentence. The former Giants wide receiver got in trouble with the law after accidentally shooting himself in the thigh outside of a Manhattan nightclub in November. Burress will start serving time in late September and will miss the birth of his second child, the New York Post reports. Burress' lawyer said that the harsh sentence reflected prosecutors' desire to make him an example to others. "If he was John Q. Public he would have never been arrested. This was never a level playing field," the lawyer said. Burress could get out of prison in 20 months with good behavior.
