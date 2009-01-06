Burris Denied Seat

CHEAT SHEET
Roland Burris, appointed by disgraced Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich to take over President-elect Barack Obama's Senate seat, was denied the opportunity to do so on Tuesday. The secretary of the Senate turned him away, Burris told reporters at the Capitol building. "There's nothing wrong with Roland Burris and there's nothing wrong with the appointment," Burris had said in an interview before he was left out from Senate dealings. Burris is now exploring his options as to how to proceed.