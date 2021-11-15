Burrow's (Early) Black Friday Sale Is the Perfect Excuse to Upgrade Your Living Room for the Holidays

Burrow's official Black Friday sale won't start until next week, but they're already offering 10 percent off everything online.

Do the ongoing work-from-home orders have you feeling complacent or straight-up stick of the stale interior you've been spending nearly all of your time in for the past year and a half? Well, you're not alone. Sometimes minor adjustments around the homestead can give you a fresh perspective. So if you’re not ready to dust off your passport just yet, a home makeover might be in order, and Burrow’s Black Friday sale can help make the transition less of a blow to your wallet.

While Burrow's official Black Friday sale event hasn't officially started, the e-tailer is already offering a 10 percent discount site-wide. Yes, everything you see online is eligible for the 10 percent off deal ahead of next week's Cyber deals.

If you’re not familiar with the brand, Burrow is a customizable furniture company best known for its easy-to-assemble and just-as-easy-to-expand sofas that get delivered straight to your door, free of charge. Spending $0 on shipping will already knock roughly $100 or more off of competitor prices, but starting on November 28th through December 5th, the brand will also tack a 15 percent discount on all orders up to $999—and that’s just the start of Burrow's Black Friday sale. Shoppers can also take advantage of the following upcoming deals:

  • $150 will also be deducted off orders $1,000+
  • $225 off orders of $2,200+
  • $275 off orders of $2,500+
  • $325 off orders $2,800+
  • $375 off orders $3,100+
  • $425 off orders $3,500+
  • $500 off orders $4,000+
  • $1000 off orders $5,000+

Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite Burrow pieces we're already planning on scoring this year.

Burrow One Arm Sofa

This chic fabric sectional can be yours for just $122 a month—plus add 10 percent off to that already affordable price.

Burrow Carta Credenza

This mid-century style credenza is a great place to store your vinyl collection, place smaller art pieces on top of, or hide your fine dinnerwear.

Burrow Kettle Marble Top Coffee Table

This art-deco-inspired coffee table is also available in brass and wood, and black metal and wood.

Shop Burrow's Sitewide Sale Here

Take 10 percent off everything on their site until the massive Black Friday sale event starts next week. Note: sale prices will be reflected when items are added to your cart.

