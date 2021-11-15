Burrow's (Early) Black Friday Sale Is the Perfect Excuse to Upgrade Your Living Room for the Holidays

Do the ongoing work-from-home orders have you feeling complacent or straight-up stick of the stale interior you've been spending nearly all of your time in for the past year and a half? Well, you're not alone. Sometimes minor adjustments around the homestead can give you a fresh perspective. So if you’re not ready to dust off your passport just yet, a home makeover might be in order, and Burrow’s Black Friday sale can help make the transition less of a blow to your wallet.

While Burrow's official Black Friday sale event hasn't officially started, the e-tailer is already offering a 10 percent discount site-wide. Yes, everything you see online is eligible for the 10 percent off deal ahead of next week's Cyber deals.

If you’re not familiar with the brand, Burrow is a customizable furniture company best known for its easy-to-assemble and just-as-easy-to-expand sofas that get delivered straight to your door, free of charge. Spending $0 on shipping will already knock roughly $100 or more off of competitor prices, but starting on November 28th through December 5th, the brand will also tack a 15 percent discount on all orders up to $999—and that’s just the start of Burrow's Black Friday sale. Shoppers can also take advantage of the following upcoming deals:

$150 will also be deducted off orders $1,000+

$225 off orders of $2,200+

$275 off orders of $2,500+

$325 off orders $2,800+

$375 off orders $3,100+

$425 off orders $3,500+

$500 off orders $4,000+

$1000 off orders $5,000+

Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite Burrow pieces we're already planning on scoring this year.

Burrow One Arm Sofa Take 10% Off This chic fabric sectional can be yours for just $122 a month—plus add 10 percent off to that already affordable price. Shop at Burrow $ Free Shipping

Burrow Carta Credenza Take 10% Off This mid-century style credenza is a great place to store your vinyl collection, place smaller art pieces on top of, or hide your fine dinnerwear. Shop at Burrow $ Free Shipping

Burrow Kettle Marble Top Coffee Table Take 10% Off This art-deco-inspired coffee table is also available in brass and wood, and black metal and wood. Shop at Burrow $ Free Shipping

Shop Burrow's Sitewide Sale Here 10% Off Sitewide Take 10 percent off everything on their site until the massive Black Friday sale event starts next week. Note: sale prices will be reflected when items are added to your cart. Shop at Burrow $ Free Shipping

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.