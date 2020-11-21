Burrow’s Beautiful Credenza Is 10% Off for Black Friday

Take 10% off Burrow’s Carta Credenza

This is the most versatile credenza I’ve come across. It has reversible sliding doors and adjustable shelves so it can be a credenza, media console, sideboard, really, whatever you need it to be.

Burrow makes the best flatpack furniture, and if you’re looking to boost your design and storage space, this “Credenza” is a can’t miss. It’s so versatile, it will work anywhere you put it, as a sideboard or credenza—I personally use it as a media console and couldn’t be happier. The reversible doors and adjustable shelves make putting anything in it a breeze, and there are cord management slots on the bottom because Burrow has thought of just about everything. Use the code DEALS at checkout to get 10% off.

