Bus Book by Mason Williams at Zwirner Gallery is the Daily Pic by Blake Gopnik

There’s something magic about pictures that are the same size as the things they portray – especially when those things are very large, as in the case of the Greyhound bus portrayed by Mason Williams in 1967. (He worked for the Smothers Brothers and wrote the muzak-ready piece called “Classical Gas”.) It’s a massive, multipanel silkscreen print, and it’s in the summer group show called “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”, curated by Bellatrix Hubert at David Zwirner gallery in New York. It doesn’t matter that the work is more stylish than photographic. The very fact of depicting at one-to-one carries special representational weight. You want to climb onto this image. (You could also carry it on-board: The image was published in an edition of 200, and came folded up in a book-size box.)

