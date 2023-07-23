Bus Driver Dumps 18 Kids on the Side of the Road Miles From Home

CHEAT SHEET
Parents in Australia are fuming after a school bus driver reportedly kicked 18 children off the bus and left them stranded miles from home. One of the students on board said the children, who were as young as 5, were dropped off last week after the bus driver became enraged by perceived misbehavior, News.com.au reported. One mother who showed up to retrieve her children found the kids wandering the streets, the bus driver having long since driven off. “They nearly got hit by a car, it was pretty scary,” the mother said. The company that employs the bus driver has apologized to parents for the incident and confirmed the driver has since been fired.