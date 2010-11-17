Bush and Cheney's First Reunion

Former President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney are together again, making their first joint appearance in public since they left the White House. At a groundbreaking Tuesday for Bush’s presidential library, they seemed to have patched up any fractures in their friendship. In his recent memoir, Bush wrote that he worried the relationship been harmed by his refusal to pardon Cheney’s ex-chief of staff, Scooter Libby. Cheney pointed to the reception of Bush’s memoir as evidence that the country has started to reevaluate the 43rd president. “When times have been tough or the critics have been loud, you’ve always said you had faith in history’s judgment, and history is beginning to come around.” The former V.P. also got in a dig at Obama, saying that the library “may be the only shovel-ready project in America.” It was one of the only times Cheney has appeared in public since his hospitalization for heart trouble this year, and he quickly departed after the groundbreaking.
