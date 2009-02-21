Bush Appointees: Unemployed

CHEAT SHEET
The unemployment rate is the worst it’s been in years, but one sector of the American workforce is particularly hard hit: former Bush Administration officials. According to one estimate in The Wall Street Journal, only 25 to 30 percent of former president Bush’s 3,000 or so political appointees have found full-time work. One Washington recruiter says this “is much, much worse" than when Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton left office. Among the unemployed is Bush’s commerce secretary, Carlos M. Guiterrez, who wants a job because “I have a lot of energy.” Perhaps, if President Obama’s troubles in finding Guiterrez’s replacement continue, he’ll simply have him back.