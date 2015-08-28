Bush Praises Resilient New Orleans

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at NBC News
George W. Bush praised New Orleans for its resilience during a visit to the city on the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Speaking at Warren Easton Charter High School, he emphasized that the city’s school system is now the “beacon for school reform.” “You’ve achieved a lot over the last 10 years, and with belief and success and a faith in God, New Orleans will achieve even more,” Bush said. “The darkness from a decade ago has lifted, the Crescent City has risen again, and its best days lie ahead.” “New Orleans will always be your home,” Mayor Mitch Landrieu told him.