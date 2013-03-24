0
Bush Speechwriter Defends Gay Marriage
Daily Beast columnist David Frum, a former member of George W. Bush's White House, joined 'Face the Nation' Sunday to explain his support for same-sex marriage. Frum said that 'stable, two-parent households' are paramount for children, whether or not the parents are gay.
