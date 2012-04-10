Bush Thinks His Name Hurts Tax Cuts

CHEAT SHEET
Former President George W. Bush came out of hiding to attend a conference at the New-York Historical Society on Tuesday, speaking on the tax cuts for the wealthy that are associated with his presidency. "I wish they weren't called the Bush tax cuts. If they were called someone else's tax cuts, they'd be less likely to be raised," he suggested. He also boasted the Bush Institute's upcoming book featuring contributions from 21 economists—five of them Nobel Prize winners. "They didn't think I could read, much less write a book," he said to laughs.